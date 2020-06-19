Family fun! Emma Heming Willis celebrated her 42nd birthday with husband Bruce Willis, their kids, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and her stepdaughter Rumer Willis.

“It really was a happy birthday for me,” Emma gushed on Instagram on Thursday, June 18, alongside a couple of photos of her and her family having a “lovely birthday picnic” outside. Everyone sat on pillows and sheets and wore festive birthday hats as they watched Emma blow out the candles on her cake. The only ones who were missing from the celebration were Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26, who are Bruce, 65, and Demi’s two youngest daughters.

Courtesy of Emma Heming Willis/ Instagram

However, the duo already spent a lot of quality time with their dad when they quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. The Die Hard actor joined his children at Demi’s house, where they did a bunch of fun activities like starting a book club and having a family paint night. Sadly, Emma wasn’t there for any of it because she had a little situation with her daughters.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” Scout explained in a “Dopey” podcast episode. But since one of Emma’s kids suffered an injury at the park, their plans quickly changed.

“My younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” the Bandits actress explained. “So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor.”

Because of their doctor’s visit, Emma had to change her plans. Travel suddenly became very difficult because the U.S. government had to shut down air travel to certain places, so the fashionista just decided to stay in L.A. with her two young girls.

Emma and Bruce seemingly reunited a few weeks later. Emma shared some photos on her Instagram of her hanging out with the Pulp Fiction star. They were riding on an ATV and appeared to be having a great time.