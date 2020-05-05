Together again! Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, seemingly reunited amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the model’s Instagram Stories, she shared a couple of videos of Bruce, 65, hanging out with their two daughters — Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6 — on Monday, May 4.

In one clip, the actor was seen pushing Evelyn on a swing, and in another, Bruce rode on an ATV with his 41-year-old wife. All of the clips were taken in a very rural area, which is different from where the dad of five has been for the past few weeks. When COVID-19 started, Bruce went to his ex-wife Demi Moore’s house to quarantine with the actress and their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

While there, the family has been having a lot of fun making dance videos and wearing cute matching pajamas. Tallulah even shared some clips of her dad giving her a haircut on Instagram. Since Emma wasn’t there for any of it, Scout explained why the model missed out on all the family fun.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she explained in a “Dopey” podcast episode published on April 17. But the plans quickly changed when one of Bruce’s daughters with Emma suffered an injury at the park. The Bandits actress explained her little sister found a needle and accidentally poked herself with it. Ouch!

“My younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” Scout explained. “So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor.”

Even though things didn’t go as planned, everything seemed to work itself out because Bruce appears to be back with Emma and their kids.

