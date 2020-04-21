If you’ve been wondering why Bruce Willis is self-isolating with ex-wife Demi Moore amid the coronavirus pandemic instead of wife Emma Hemming-Willis, the actor’s daughter Scout Willis has the story! The 28-year-old explained why the Die Hard star’s current wife has been absent from their family quarantine for the last several weeks.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” Scout explained in a “Dopey” podcast episode published on April 17. The Bandits actress said all was going according to plan until one of Bruce and Emma’s daughters, Mabel, 8, or Evelyn, 5, suffered an injury at the park after stepping on a needle. Ouch!

“My younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” Scout continued. “So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor.”

Because of her younger sibling’s unfortunate mishap, Scout said the Pulp Fiction actor “came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.” Makes sense!

As Closer previously reported, Demi and Bruce — who were married from 1987 to 2000 and share Scout, Rumer, 31 and Tallulah, 26 — first revealed they were in quarantine together on April 7. The Ghost actress, her ex-husband and their brood of celebrity kiddos shared the sweetest photo of them all wearing matching pajamas.

“Family bonding,” Demi captioned the heartwarming snap, which Bruce also reposted to his own page. Since the famous family reunited amid the COVID-19 outbreak, they’ve been sharing tons of glimpses inside their life in quarantine on social media.

During her chat on the “Dopey” podcast, Scout opened up about how special it’s been to see her mom and dad amicably get together after all these years.

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us,” she gushed. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

However, Scout didn’t hold back when it came to talking about the more stressful moments in quarantine. The Scarlet Letter actress noted her and her immediate family members are all sober.

“We all know how to communicate so well now because of that,” she followed up. “I’m in a good place to deal with any emotional intensity that comes up with people.”

Although Bruce is cooped up at home with his former lover, we know the Golden Globe winner’s wife of 11 years has no qualms about being hundreds of miles away. When Demi shared the snap of her family in their custom ensembles in early April, the mom of two commented, “[Family] at its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚.”

What an amazing bunch!