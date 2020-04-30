Talk about a throwback! Rumer Willis shared a sweet photo with dad Bruce Willis on the set of Die Hard in 1988. The iconic actor’s eldest daughter uploaded the touching snapshot via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.

“Going through old photos and found this gem today,” Rumer, 31, gushed in the caption. In the pic, the House Bunny actress can be seen giving her dad a kiss on the nose while hanging out on set over 20 years ago. “John McClane forever,” she added, referring to Bruce’s beloved character in the film.

Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

Fans of the father-daughter duo were elated to get a glimpse inside their special bond. “This is such an amazing pic,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another echoed, “Beautiful childhood memories to remember.” A third added, “OMG, precious.”

The sweet moment snapped on Die Hard‘s set is just one of many throwback photos Rumer has recently shared. Since she’s been in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Dancing with the Stars alum has filled her social media will tons of old family photos from her childhood.

On March 19, Rumer uploaded a series of touching snaps in honor of Bruce’s 56th birthday. The Pulp Fiction star and his little girl were all smiles as they posed for photos together when Rumer was just a baby. So cute!

We bet the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress couldn’t be happier to be spending the last several weeks in quarantine with her father. Since social distancing measures were put in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, Bruce has been self-isolating with Rumer, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their two other children, 28-year-old Scout Willis and 26-year-old Tallulah Willis, at their childhood home in Idaho.

The famous family first revealed they were in isolation together when Demi, 57, and Bruce — who were married from 1987 to 2000 — shared a snap of their family wearing matching pajamas on April 7.

Although fans were confused as to why the Sixth Sense actor was in quarantine with the Ghost actress rather than current wife Emma Heming Willis, Scout explained the reason why in a “Dopey” podcast episode released on April 17.

The Bandits actress said her “stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters” Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, until one of Bruce and Emma’s daughters suffered an injury at the park. Because of the unfortunate mishap, Scout said Bruce “came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

We hope Bruce and his kiddos are staying safe!