Al Roker’s Wife Deborah Roberts Is Flawless on the Beach! See the News Anchor’s Bikini Photos

Meteorologist Al Roker has had his gorgeous wife, Deborah Roberts, by his side since the early ‘90s! Like her husband, Deborah is also a leading news personality who has been in the industry for more than four decades. In her time away from TV, the journalist loves hanging out with her spouse in paradise and sharing beautiful bikini photos.

In March 2023, Al and Deborah went on a trip to Puerto Rico with their son, Nicholas, while he was on spring break from college. The ABC News anchor posted so many pictures from their vacation, sporting many colorful swimsuits during her days lounging by the pool. While reflecting on the trip on Instagram, Deborah gushed that her heart was “full of gratitude” for all of the moments she got to share with her hubby and their youngest child.

The beautiful island has long been a popular vacation destination for the lovebirds. They previously took another trip to Dorado, Puerto Rico, in April 2022. Deborah, a frequent marathon runner, showed off her toned body in a number of stylish bathing suits, including one with a cute turtle print.

“Absolutely grateful to spend some time recharging at a place which has nourished and strengthened #family bonds for many years,” the reporter wrote alongside a swimsuit photo, adding, “Attitude of #gratitude.”

Deborah and Al wed in 1995. At the time, he was already a dad to his eldest daughter, Courtney, from his first marriage to Alice Bell. The Today host and his beloved decided to expand their family, welcoming their first child together, daughter Leila, in 1998. Nicholas arrived in 2002 and the pair could not be more thrilled with their blended family of five.

The successful broadcasters have proven that their love is stronger than ever. On Valentine’s Day in 2023, Al and Deborah had a romantic dinner at Michael’s Restaurant, a New York City landmark that has always held a special place in their hearts.

“Many years ago, this guy asked me out,” Deborah recalled in a touching Instagram post. “Our first real date was at this place. At this table. It felt magical. We laughed. We talked. And we discovered something special. And here we are! Again!”

Whether they’re dining out in NYC, visiting the beach, hanging out in their Hudson River Valley home or going for a run together, Deborah and Al are total couple goals.

