‘Today’ Anchor Al Roker Is a Superstar Dad of 3! See Photos of His Children Over the Years

Today host Al Roker is always gushing about his three children on the hit daytime program. The meteorologist shares his eldest daughter, Courtney Roker, with his ex-wife, Alice Bell. He became a dad once more to daughter Leila Roker and son Nicholas Roker with his wife, Deborah Ann Roberts. The pair love sharing family photos on social media to celebrate their kids’ milestones.

Al became a dad for the first time when Courtney was born in 1987. He and Alice tied the knot three years earlier. Their divorce was finalized in 1994. Over the years, Courtney has stepped out with her father for rare red carpet appearances. He was elated to announce that she got engaged to Wesley Laga in April 2020.

During their wedding weekend in June 2021, Al continued to share photos of all of his kids and revealed that Leila and Nicholas were in the bridal party. The New York Times bestselling author danced with his daughter at the reception. On Instagram, he wrote that it was “a perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess.”

The Roker family also shared with fans that Nicholas got accepted into college in 2021. He began touring colleges earlier in the year and was all smiles in the Instagram video finding out he got into two schools. While Al was excited for his son, he confessed to his Today cohosts in October 2021 that seeing him leave for school was going to be bittersweet.

“I just… I don’t know that I’m ready for him to leave yet,” he said on the show. “Time marches on.”

Over his years as a popular television personality, Al has been very open about raising Nicholas, who is on the autism spectrum.

“Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet. But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was,” Al wrote in an April 2019 essay for Guideposts. “And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Al’s kids over the years.