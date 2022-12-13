Beloved meteorologist Al Roker is unstoppable with his family by his slide! The Today host is a dad to daughter Courtney, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Alice Bell, and kids Leila and Nicholas with his current wife, Deborah Roberts. He’s shared rare photos and sweet shout-outs to his eldest child on Instagram over the years.

Al and Alice, who got married in 1984, adopted Courtney shortly after she was born in 1987. The television personality and the producer separated in 1992 and were officially divorced in 1994. He tied the knot with Deborah in 1995 and she welcomed Courtney into her life with open arms.

“To me, there is no difference between ‘natural’ and ‘adopted,’” Al wrote in an August 2003 essay for Guideposts. “My own childhood showed me that when it comes to loving your kids, concepts like that don’t apply. I was the oldest of six, and three of my siblings were adopted. Mom and Dad even took in foster children. ‘There are no limits to how much you can love,’ Dad always said.”

The NBC weather anchor became a parent for the second time in 1998 when Deborah gave birth to daughter Leila. Their son, Nicholas, arrived in 2002. The eldest Roker child works as a test kitchen manager and recipe developer for the company Chefman. The Roker family was on hand to celebrate Courtney’s wedding to her husband, Wesley Laga, in June 2021.

“Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Courtney wrote on Instagram after her nuptials. “I celebrated my love for my husband and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I got to say my husband’s dance moves ain’t too shabby.”

Several of Al’s Today costars attended the celebration, including Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Hoda Kotb. Following their wedding at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey, the newlyweds jetted off to Mexico for their honeymoon.

After his eldest child contracted COVID-19 in May 2022, Al made sure to cheer her up in the sweetest way. He enlisted Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer to send a video to Courtney as she was on the mend. “We heard you’re not feeling good!” the pair said in the clip dedicated to Courtney. “We hope you just binge The Office all day today.”

And just as the New York native supported his daughter through her bout with the illness, she was by his side after he suffered blood clots in November 2022. Al was hospitalized twice for the condition but was thankful to have his loved ones in his corner throughout his health battle.

“So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” the anchor wrote on Instagram in December 2022 upon returning home from the hospital for the second time.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Al’s eldest child over the years.