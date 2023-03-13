A week in paradise! Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Ann Roberts, took a much-needed vacation with their son, Nicholas, this past week. The couple shared photos from their trip on social media amid Al’s absence from Today.

Dylan Dreyer filled in for the meteorologist on Today while he spent time with his family. Nicholas, a college student, was on spring break from school and was so excited to get to spend time with his parents. The newscasters picked their son up from college in Vermont before heading off to Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico for their family getaway.

The forecaster and the ABC News correspondent enjoyed the sunny weather with their son while staying at the luxury Ritz-Carlton Reserve on the coast. Al snapped some photos by the pool on March 7, showing off the gorgeous layout of the resort with a view of the sunset. “The end to a good day and the beginning of a great night,” he captioned the pictures.

The following day, the weather anchor posted some sweet family snaps with Deborah and Nicholas by his side. They lounged by the pool where Deborah rocked a yellow swimsuit and baseball cap. Nicholas was all smiles sitting in a beach chair next to his parents.

Al and Deborah are also parents to daughter Leila, who was born in 1998, and his eldest daughter, Courtney, from his first marriage to Alice Bell. The couple, who got married in 1995, welcomed Nicholas in 2002. The youngest Roker child went off to college in August 2022, making Al and Deborah empty nesters.

“It was difficult. We’re so proud of him, all the work he’s done, the people who have helped him along the way. It literally does take a village,” Al told Today viewers in June 2022 after his son graduated high school. “It was a terrific moment and he’s put in so much hard work and I’m just so very proud of this young man.”

Nicholas has grown up so much, towering over his dad in another March 7 photo posted on Instagram. Deborah also shared some “magical moments” from the trip. On March 10, she posted a picture with her hubby in their beachwear as they headed out for a swim. Al wore a knee brace in the photo.

The longtime NBC personality first underwent knee replacement surgery in 2001. More than 20 years later, he shared that he was looking to undergo a second knee replacement, however, he was forced to push it back. Al was absent from Today after he was hospitalized twice for blood clots between November 2022 and January 2023. Now on the mend from his most recent health battle, he is so thankful to have his family by his side to enjoy precious moments together.

