Beloved Today anchor Al Roker headed home from the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after a brief stay. The newscaster has been keeping fans updated on his condition on social media amid his ongoing health battle. Keep scrolling to get details on Al’s hospitalization and recovery.

Why Was Al Roker in the Hospital?

After missing several consecutive episodes of Today in November, Al revealed the reason behind his absence from the NBC program on Instagram.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he captioned a post on November 18. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Courtesy of Al Roker/Instagram

During his time off from the show, several of his costars filled in for him at the news desk, including NBC’s Jacob Soboroff. On November 24, the meteorologist shared a video announcing that he was being discharged from the hospital.

“All right, this is my version of a Thanksgiving Day parade — getting to leave the hospital,” Al said in the video while walking down the hospital hallway. “Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!”

Once home, the broadcaster was able to catch some of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television, the event he has hosted in person in New York City for the past 27 years. Dylan Dreyer filled in for him, helping kick off the parade at the starting line uptown while Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie assumed their annual hosting duties downtown. The trio all gave shout-outs to Al during the broadcast, marking his first time missing the festivities in nearly three decades.

“For the past 27 parades, at this moment, Savannah, we would turn to Al Roker, who is our Today show colleague and our best pal,” Hoda told viewers. “But as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering — he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue. And we just want to say, we love you, Al. Wondering if you’re watching, but we wish you a full recovery.”

When Is Al Roker Returning to ‘Today’?

While it is not exactly certain when the TV personality will be returning to Today, Savannah did hint that her longtime costar might not return until after the holidays.

“We love you, Al,” she said during the parade. “We’ll see you next year.”

Along with his Today costars and longtime fans, Al’s family has been rallying around him during his recovery. The Ruthless Tide author shared a family photo on Instagram with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their kids, Courtney, Leila and Nicholas.

“So very #thankful to be able to be home for #Thanksgiving #dinner with #family,” he wrote alongside the picture.