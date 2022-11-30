It’s no secret that Al Roker absolutely loves his job hosting Today! From interviewing A-list guests to establishing great friendships with his costars, the meteorologist has truly found a home on NBC. His whopping net worth has grown so much since he first began broadcasting in the ‘70s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Al Roker’s Net Worth?

Al has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The news anchor has been on television for more than 40 years. He began his career working for a number of NBC affiliates while he was studying at the State University of New York at Oswego. In 1996, he joined the Today team and never looked back.

From his work on Today and beyond, Al brings home an estimated $10 million salary. The beloved TV personality celebrated his 40th year with NBC News in December 2018.

“From the moment I stepped foot in WKYC in Cleveland to getting a job at WNBC, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven because my parents could actually turn on the TV and see me, to being here with all of you, it’s been an amazing ride,” the newscaster said during an episode of Today commemorating his achievement.

Along with his work in the news field, Al has authored several books, including 2016’s The Storm of the Century and 2020’s You Look So Much Better in Person. He launched a podcast with Today in November 2021 called “Cooking Up a Storm.” The New York native has also made appearances on popular television series like Seinfeld, Will & Grace and 30 Rock.

What Happened to Al Roker on ‘Today’?

Longtime fans of Al are used to seeing him host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie each year. In 2022, he was absent from the annual broadcast after missing several consecutive episodes of Today. On Instagram, he revealed he was going through a health battle that left him in the hospital.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he captioned a post on November 18, 2022. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Al did tune in to watch his costars host the parade, with Dylan Dreyer filling in for him during the broadcast. The weather presenter was able to leave the hospital on Thanksgiving Day to spend the holiday with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their kids, Courtney, Leila and Nicholas.

“So very #thankful to be able to be home for #Thanksgiving #dinner with #family,” he captioned a family photo upon returning home from the hospital. While Al did not reveal exactly when he would be returning to Today, fans showed their support for the host and could not wait for him to be back on their TV screens.