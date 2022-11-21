Since joining Today in 1996, Al Roker has become one of the most beloved faces on the NBC program. After missing multiple episodes of the show in November 2022, viewers have finally gotten answers about his absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the broadcaster.

Why Is Al Roker Missing From ‘Today’?

On November 14, Today kicked off with usual hosts Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer sitting at the news desk. But instead of being joined by cohosts Sheinelle Jones and Al, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff filled in for them. Craig explained that both Sheinelle and Al were off for the day but did not provide further details. Al last anchored live on the program on November 4.

The TV personality only appeared in pre-recorded segments throughout the show in the weeks that followed. While it is common for anchors to fill in for each other when they are on vacation, Al missing consecutive episodes led fans to grow concerned. He addressed his long absence on Instagram on November 18.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he penned. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Stephen Lovekin/AWNewYork/Shutterstock

While Al did not reveal any details about when he would be returning to the show, his fans and costars took to social media to wish him well.

“Love you, Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!” Jenna Bush Hager commented on the post.

The New York native’s wife, Deborah Ann Roberts, whom he wed in 1995, also shared a sweet message for her hubby on her Instagram page.

“You are the shining sun and star in our family @alroker,” the journalist captioned photos with her husband and their three kids. “Love you so much. Can’t wait till you’re back home and feeling like your old self again.”

Is Al Roker Leaving ‘Today’?

Despite taking some time off from the series to recover, Al has not announced any plans to leave the long-running program. With the Storm of the Century author on the mend, his usual spot hosting the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was left up in the air. He was announced as one of the program’s official hosts along with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie prior to his hospitalization.

One thing that is certain is that all of Al’s Today costars, family and fans are all rooting for his speedy recovery. The weatherman previously celebrated 40 years on NBC in December 2018 with a sweet tribute from his colleagues, wife and youngest child, son Nicholas.

“From the moment I stepped foot in WKYC in Cleveland to getting a job at WNBC, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven because my parents could actually turn on the TV and see me, to being here with all of you, it’s been an amazing ride,” the longtime newscaster said during the episode.