Daphne Oz’s 4 Kids Are Her Best Friends! See the Cutest Photos of Her Children With Husband John

Party of six! Daphne Oz and her husband, John Jovanovic, love every moment of parenthood. The couple and their four kids, Philomena, Jovan, Domenica and Giovanna, pose for the cutest family photos to document all of the memories they make.

The MasterChef Junior judge and the businessman, who got married in 2010, welcomed their eldest daughter, Philomena, in 2014. Their second child, son Jovan, arrived in October 2015. The lovebirds expanded their family for the third time when they welcomed daughter Domenica in 2017. The youngest member of the family, Giovanna, was born in 2019.

Daphne’s career has been quite a whirlwind since she wrote The Dorm Room Diet during college in 2010. Though life balancing her busy television career and motherhood can be stressful at times, the bestselling author wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My career is different than a lot of careers in that it can be cyclical or I’m in a phase right now where it’s extremely intense,” the blonde beauty told Closer in March 2022. “I definitely don’t have the balance that I would ideally have, but I recognize that first of all, I love what I do, and I love getting to share that passion with my kids, and I know it makes them happy to see their mom be happy and to get to like learn about these cool things that I get to do.”

The Good Dish host is often posting photos of her kids joining her in the kitchen as her little sous chefs or spending time with their puppy, Luca Brownie Bruno. Some of the moments Daphne cherishes the most are the ones made in the family’s stunning Florida home.

“Honestly, a perfect weekend day to me is getting to cook a great meal together, eat something delicious, and then curling up on the couch and watching one of our favorite movies with a big bowl of popcorn with butter and nutritional yeast and just like maybe some peanut M&Ms,” she said.

Fans have seen glimpses of Daphne and John’s beautiful estate on Instagram, and there’s one room in the house that her kids love spending time in.

“Our living room has a fireplace in it, and as someone who grew up in the northeast, it makes me so happy to get to cuddle around the fire and sit on the couch and relax together, have company over for drinks with my kids eating popcorn on the couch,” the chef revealed.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Daphne and John’s four kids.