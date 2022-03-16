The Good Dish host Daphne Oz is always gushing about her adorable family to viewers and followers on social media. When she’s not creating delicious recipes on television or working alongside Gordon Ramsay on MasterChef Junior, she’s spending time with her husband, John Jovanovic, and their four kids.

Daphne and John met and fell in love when they were both students at Princeton University. The blonde beauty was inspired to write her first successful book, The Dorm Room Diet, during her college experience. Daphne quickly rose to fame and was also making huge moves in her personal life, walking down the aisle with the businessman in 2010.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Philomena, in February 2014. Their son, Jovan, followed in October 2015. The author and the investor expanded their family for the third time when they welcomed daughter Domenica in December 2017. Their fourth child, daughter Giovanna, was born in August 2019. Life with four kids is always busy with excitement, but Daphne and John make sure to spend alone time together whenever possible.

“I think we try to counterbalance really intensive family time with just time for the two of us,” he told Us Weekly in April 2019. “Having parents who are happy really makes for a happy bond with the children. We sync great.”

Since July 2021, John has been working as the Chief Executive Officer at Nova Fleet, an investment platform focused on transforming and decarbonizing big industries. Even with his busy job, the former Concordia Senior Advisor is frequently photographed spending time with his children on Daphne’s Instagram account. He has a special bond with his son, who he took to a Miami Dolphins game in January 2022.

In a March 2022 interview with Closer, Daphne revealed that she appreciates all of the little moments that she and her husband share, including cooking meals, taking walks and watching their favorite movies in their gorgeous Florida home.

“We just got a new puppy, Luca Brownie Bruno, who’s adorable,” she gushed. “And we love to take him for walks together and sometimes we’ll go with the family and sometimes will go just the two of us, and soak up a little bit of alone time, and just breathe some fresh air, and move your body and teach him how to walk on a leash.”