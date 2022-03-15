There is nothing MasterChef Junior judge Daphne Oz loves more than making memories with her children. The Good Dish host is a mom to four kids, Philomena, Jovan, Domenica and Giovanna, whom she shares with her husband, John Jovanovic.

Daphne became a mom for the first time in February 2014 when she gave birth to her eldest daughter, Philomena. She had previously told People in December 2013 that she and John would not be finding out the sex of the baby until she gave birth. They were ecstatic to become parents, explaining to the outlet that having a child made their relationship “so much better.”

The former The Chew host and the investment fund analyst welcomed their second child, son Jovan, in October 2015. “Daphne and I feel extremely blessed with our new addition to the family and Philomena is excited to bring her little brother home,” John said in a statement at the time.

The happy couple decided to expand their brood once more, welcoming daughter Domenica in December 2017. The family officially became a party of six when Giovanna was born in August 2019. For Daphne, juggling her life as a mom of four and a television host isn’t always easy, but she is able to make it work by maximizing each moment she spends with her children.

“My career is different than a lot of careers in that it can be cyclical or I’m in a phase right now where it’s extremely intense,” she told Closer in March 2022. “I definitely don’t have the balance that I would ideally have, but I recognize that first of all, I love what I do, and I love getting to share that passion with my kids, and I know it makes them happy to see their mom be happy and to get to like learn about these cool things that I get to do.”

In February 2021, Daphne and John welcomed another little member into their family, a puppy named Luca Brownie Bruno. The pair often spend time together walking the dog to “soak up a little bit of alone time.” The Dorm Room Diet author joked that getting a new puppy is like “the newborn stage but without diapers and much sharper teeth.”

Despite living her life in the spotlight, Daphne still cherishes spending time at her gorgeous Florida home with the people that mean the most to her.

“Honestly, a perfect weekend day to me is getting to cook a great meal together, eat something delicious, and then curling up on the couch and watching one of our favorite movies with a big bowl of popcorn with butter and nutritional yeast and just like maybe some peanut M&Ms,” she said.

Keep scrolling to meet Daphne and John’s four kids.