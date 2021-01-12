Daphne Oz Is Embracing Life in Florida! Take a Tour of the ‘Chew’ Alum’s Spacious Home

Daphne Oz is used to the bright lights of New York City, but she opted for a much more calm and relaxing atmosphere when she moved her family to Florida. The Chew alum has been residing in the southeast with her husband, John Jovanovic, and their four kids.

It appears Daphne and her hubby — who tied the knot in 2010 — have been living in Florida since mid-2020. In November, the Happy Cook author revealed the aspects she misses the most about being an NYC resident.

“The one thing I miss about New York is bagels and cheap pizza — which I miss to death — because there’s nothing like what we have going on in New York,” she told Page Six at the time. Daphne noted she also misses being so close in proximity to her dad, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and her mom, Lisa Oz, who live across the river from the Big Apple in New Jersey.

“I miss being together,” the beloved TV personality proclaimed. “And I desperately miss all the things from our old lives [before the coronavirus pandemic].”

Daphne and John still dream about their former roots in the northeast, but the two are happier than ever in Florida. There, they have more than enough space for their children — Philomena, Jovan Jr., Domenica and Giovanna — to roam around and play.

Fortunately for fans, Daphne has given plenty of glimpses inside their spacious residence. The property features multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a luxurious kitchen, spaces for entertainment, a deluxe outdoor living area and much more.

In early January 2021, the doting mom uploaded a pic as she and her family enjoyed dinner on their outdoor patio, courtesy of John. “Hubby has been cooking up a storm this month, and today he and the kids made pizza for lunch and told me that ‘rolling the dough was ‘very relaxing’ … if you assume I am going to ride this train as long as possible, you are correct,” she joked in the caption.

Daphne also offered a look inside her gorgeous kitchen while making the “very best holiday sugar cookies” with her kids in mid-December. The Relish author showed off her exquisite marble countertops and clean finishings as she prepared the sweet treat with Philomena and Jovan Jr.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Daphne and John’s Florida home!