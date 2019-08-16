A new member added to the family! Just two days after Daphne Oz and her husband, John Jovanovic, welcomed baby No. 4 — a daughter named Giovanna — the pair have now shared the first photo of the newborn with all their fans.

Daphne, 33, took to Instagram on Friday, August 16, to post a few snaps from the day she gave birth to her youngest child. “Our beautiful girl is here!! Giovanna Ines Jovanovic (Gigi!!) joined our family Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:03pm and our hearts and hospital bed have never been so full,” she wrote. Take a look at the pics below!

Fans were all about the photos, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but kind words. “She’s gorgeous! Just like all of your kids. Congratulations!” one person said. Another added, “Love that second pic. Holding one baby while looking into the eyes of your other baby while also stroking the hair of your other baby! Beautiful!”

The Chew alum and her man — who tied the knot in 2010 — already had three kids to keep themselves busy with. They first had daughter Philomena “Philo” Bijou in 2014. The pair then had son Jovan “John-John” Jr. in 2017, which was followed by their third child, daughter Domenica Celine.

Even though they may have added another little one to the bunch, Lisa and John still try to find some time to themselves. In fact, the Masterchef Junior judge once revealed the secret to their romance. “Parents really start to look forward to bedtime a lot,” Daphne told Us Weekly at HealthCorps 13th Annual Gala, hosted by Daphne’s parents, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz, on April 16. “You can’t wait for your kids to wake up, and then for the whole day [you’re] trying to get them exhausted enough to go back to bed.”

John added, “I think we try to counterbalance really intensive family time with just time for the two of us. Having parents who are happy really makes for a happy bond with the children. We sync great.”

It is so great to see this great family add another baby to the mix!