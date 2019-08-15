Woo-hoo! Daphne Oz‘s family just grew by one. The MasterChef Junior judge gave birth to baby No. 4, a daughter named Giovanna Ines Jovanovic, with husband John Jovanovic on Wednesday, August 14.

A rep for Dr. Oz‘s eldest child confirmed that she welcomed her newest bundle of joy at 9:03 p.m. and the baby girl measured 21 inches and weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, People reports.

The former The Chew cohost revealed she was pregnant yet again on The Dr. Oz Show back in March. “We’re really excited, it’s so much fun for us to think about,” Daphne gushed to the audience. “Not just now but because this is a very fleeting precious moment, but thinking about all the years to come and the dynamic that will continue to blossom between the four of them will be amazing.”

Later that same month and also on her dad’s talk show, Daphne revealed that she was expecting a baby girl in one of the cheesiest gender reveals we’ve ever seen. (Seriously, there was pink lasagna.)

Prior to Giovanna’s arrival, Daphne and John — who were married in August 2010 — already had three little ones of their own. The pair became parents for the first time when daughter Philomena “Philo” Bijou, 5, was born in February 2014. Their brood grew in October 2015 when they welcomed son Jovan “John-John” Jr., 3, and again in December 2017 when daughter Domenica Celine, 1 was entered the fold.

As for how Dr. Oz is feeling about having another grandchild, he couldn’t be more thrilled if he tried.

“The best thing about having more children is you can play zone defense!” the TV star, 59, exclusively told Closer Weekly back in April about being a grandfather for the fourth time. “And you can actually let the older children help with the younger children, and they want to do that anyway.” Dr. Oz would know. After all, he is also a dad to four kids — Arabella, Oliver and Zoe — with longtime wife Lisa Oz.

Congrats to Daphne, John, and the rest of their ever-growing clan!