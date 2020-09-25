Dr. Oz and Wife Lisa Adore Their New Jersey Home! See the TV Host’s Longtime Mansion

When Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife, Lisa Oz, started building their dream home in New Jersey, they never imagined how beautiful it would turn out. The beloved TV host and his longtime spouse have been living in their massive mansion for almost 20 years.

The couple first purchased the area of land in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, in the early 2000s. The home is located just miles outside of New York City, which is perfect for Dr. Oz on days when he commutes to film his hit talk show or to treat patients at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center.

Before they purchased the property, the Dr. Oz Show star and the American author were looking for the perfect place for their four kids, Daphne Oz, Arabella Oz, Zoe Oz and Oliver Oz. “We kept on finding houses that weren’t right for us,” he told People in February 2020. “We realized we needed a place where we could build what we wanted.”

Everything changed when they stumbled upon an existing house on a sprawling plot of land on top of the hilly area in Cliffside Park called the Palisades. However, the house was deemed unsafe at the time.

“You literally couldn’t even walk on the property,” Dr. Oz recalled. “But I got an aerial photo of the land, and I just knew it was what we needed. We bought it that day.”

It was then that Dr. Oz and Lisa tore down the previously existing home and began construction on the new six-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence. The enormous property, which features 12-foot-high vaulted ceilings and Mediterranean-inspired architecture, took two full years before it was completed.

Not only is the estate fitted with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, but they also included a private gym, a basketball court, an indoor movie theater, a gaming room and much more. The outdoors boasts a luxurious pool and patio area, as well as immaculate views of the Manhattan skyline.

“Mehmet’s family in Istanbul likes to look at the Bosphorus Sea, so when we moved to this area, he wanted to look at the Hudson River,” Lisa told People, while her hubby added, “It’s very calming.”

