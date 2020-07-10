Dr. Oz Loves to Spoil His Grandkids! See the Talk Show Host’s Cutest Moments With His Grandchildren

Courtsey of Dr. Oz/ Instagram

When Dr. Mehmet Oz is not on the set of his self-titled talk show, he’s at home hanging out with his wife, Lisa Oz, and their adorable little grandkids — Philomena “Philo,” Jovan, Domenica and baby Giovanna.

Dr. Oz became a grandfather for the first time when his daughter Daphne Oz welcomed Philo in March 2014. “I didn’t feel like my husband [John Jovanovic] and I could be any more in love,” she told People at the time. “Being pregnant, it has made our relationship so much better and just deeper. We are so connected now. And that’s been so much fun because it was such an unanticipated and special result.”

Having Philo and her siblings around made the celebrity doctor so happy. It’s also kept him very active too. During a previous interview with Closer Weekly, he said he plays with them “all the time” and he loves to consider himself a “doting” grandfather. “They want to see me because, when they do see me, they’re going to do something fun,” he explained. “I always want to do something active and I want to see how they react if things don’t go well.”

So far, the group has been having a blast together. When Philo, Jovan, Domenica and Giovanna visit their grandpa’s house, they like to go swimming, run around and of course get hugs from the medical professional himself. However, Dr. Oz finds it hard to tell them no whenever they ask for unhealthy treats like candy.

“I would deny it publicly,” he joked about giving his grandchildren whatever they want. The beloved star recalled one time he went out with them and they asked for junk food.

“They had ice cream, which I think is fine. Then they saw candy rocky things in different colors and they started moaning and groaning about it so I bought [it for] them. Then they wanted cinnamon donuts so I got them,” he said. But when the children are back home, Dr. Oz can’t help but feel relieved.

“See the good thing about being a grandparent is you can give them back,” he laughed. “Plus it’s appropriate payback to your kids.”

Scroll below to see Dr. Oz’s cutest photos with his grandkids!