TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz has a lot to be proud of. With his long-running hit the Dr. Oz Show, he’s been educating viewers and helping to save lives with vital health information for more than a decade, winning 10 Daytime Emmys along the way. So what makes him happiest?

“I’m proudest of my family, and the kids in particular,” the 59-year-old dad of four (and grandpa of four more!) exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “There are lots of people who’ve worked with me who have become great doctors, healers, nurses and producers, and a whole generation whose education has been enhanced because they got to work with me at the hospital or on the show.”

Shutterstock

He’s also proud of System 20, his new food, sleep and exercise plan, but he’ll admit that developing it isn’t his all-time greatest accomplishment. Marrying his wife, Lisa, 56, nearly 35 years ago “is the best decision I ever made, without question,” he gushes. “I’ve never been happier!”

Scroll below to read our exclusive Q&A with Dr. Oz!