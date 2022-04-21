Dennis Quaid Has a Lot of Love for His Family! Rare Photos of the Actor With His 3 Kids Over the Years

The Parent Trap actor Dennis Quaid has played a dad in iconic films and on television many times. In his personal life, he experienced fatherhood for the first time in 1992 when he and his ex-wife Meg Ryan welcomed their son, Jack Quaid. The Golden Globe nominee became a dad again in 2007 to twins Zoe and Thomas Quaid, whom he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.

Dennis’ eldest son became an actor just like his parents! Jack began starring in the Amazon Prime series The Boys, beginning in 2019. Over the years, he has also appeared in The Hunger Games, Scream 5 and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack was exposed to the film industry at an early age by spending time with his parents on set.

“I would go on location with my parents a lot, but it was almost like, you go for a few hours,” the New York University Tisch School of the Arts alum told People in January 2022. “I wasn’t taking any pointers or anything. A kid can’t handle how slow a set moves, so I would watch a couple of takes and then go to the craft service truck and try to steal all the candy I could!”

Jack has already made an incredible mark on the entertainment industry. When it comes to Dennis’ two youngest kids, the pair have, for the most part, been kept out of the spotlight. In November 2012, the Kin actor shared some insight on what it was like raising his twins while in his 50s.

“I know they will have to go to college, and won’t be wearing pull-ups for the rest of their life,” he told Home Business. “I am more concerned that we are having a lot of fun with the kids. I am not allowing myself to think that I have a girl now and that boys will be coming at some point.”

The Innerspace actor went on to marry Laura Savoie in June 2020. The couple, who have a 39-year age gap between them, are nothing but happy together and love spending time with their blended family.

“There’s just something timeless about us,” he told People in June 2020 of their relationship. “We’re partners in our relationship and in life. It’s love. And love just has a way of surprising you.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Dennis and his three kids over the years.