The Parent Trap actor Dennis Quaid has always been searching for his forever love! He was married three times before meeting his soulmate, Laura Savoie. The couple always look inseparable during their rare red carpet appearances and glimpses that they show fans into their relationship.

Who Was Dennis Quaid Married to Before Laura Savoie?

The Emmy nominee married his first wife, actress P.J. Soles, in 1978 and divorced in 1983. Five years later, Dennis starred opposite Meg Ryan in the thriller film D.O.A. After falling in love on set, they decided to pursue a relationship together. They tied the knot in 1991 and welcomed their son, Jack Henry Quaid, the following year. Their marriage did not last, and the pair were officially divorced in 2001.

Alan Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

In 2004, Dennis married real estate agent Kimberly Buffington. The couple welcomed fraternal twins via surrogate in 2007: Zoe Grace Quaid and Thomas Boone Quaid. The pair split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. The Texas native also dated model Santa Auzina from 2016 to 2019.

Who Is Dennis Quaid’s Wife Laura Savoie?

Dennis was captivated from the moment he met the blonde beauty, 39 years his junior. He addressed critics of their age gap in a November 2019 interview with The Guardian.

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me,” he explained. “I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Laura is a PhD student at the University of Texas at Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business. She previously attended the University of Notre Dame to attain her first master’s degree. Prior to that, she graduated at the top of her class at Pepperdine University in 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile. In October 2019, Dennis popped the question during a vacation to Hawaii.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous,” the Truth actor shared with Extra at the time about his romantic proposal. “It was very much a surprise [for Laura]. I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan. I wanted it to be private.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The lovebirds planned to wed in Hawaii where their proposal took place, however, they postponed their initial plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, Dennis and Laura eloped in Santa Barbara with only their pastor in attendance. The beautiful bride gushed about her husband after saying, “I do,” in an interview with People.

“It’s like nothing can bring him down,” she said. “Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.”