Adam Levine had a long history of dating stunning models, but the rocker finally found his soul mate when he met Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo. The Namibian-born beauty captured his heart, and the two married in July 2014.

Gorgeous Behati was discovered by a scout as a teen in a Cape Town, South Africa, store while on vacation with her family. That led to a modeling career where she appeared in ad campaigns for Prada and Marc Jacobs. She went on to walk in nine Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows beginning in 2007 and earned her official “Angel” wings in 2009.

The Maroon 5 front man began dating Behati in 2012, just a month after his split from his longtime girlfriend and Behahi’s fellow Angel, Anne Vyalitsyna. Adam and Behati briefly broke up in May 2013, but it was enough to make them realize that they were meant to be together forever.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!” Behati recounted to Net-a-Porter in 2019. She also recalled the couple’s first meeting in person after numerous email exchanges about Behati possibly appearing in a Maroon 5 music video. “He took me for dinner, and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight. It was crazy. ”

Upon getting back together in July 2013, Adam promptly proposed to Behati and she accepted. But the singer was terrified when he went to put a ring on it.

“It doesn’t matter how certain you think you are,” he revealed on Live! With Kelly & Michael in June 2014. “You still get down on that knee, and you get woozy, and you’re like, ‘I’m doing this, oh my God.’ You can’t be confident about it. I’m a confident person, but I got on that knee, and everything changed immediately. I lost my equilibrium. I had to get on the other one.”

Adam admitted he totally lost his chill during the proposal, explaining, “I had nothing. I usually have some charming thing to say. I remember one thing about it. I did say at one point, ‘Both knees! Look I got on both knees!’ And it didn’t sound charming at all.”

Adam and Behati tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Los Cabos, Mexico, in front of 275 guests on July 19, 2014. Sixteen months later, the couple were expecting their first child together. They welcomed a daughter named Dusty Rose on September 21, 2016. Dusty quickly got a little sister when Behati gave birth to a second daughter Gio Grace on February 15, 2018.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

“I’ve been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn’t want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing,” Behati told Net-a-Porter.

“After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breast-feeding was easier,” she continued, adding. “No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria’s Secret, who I was under contract with — they never asked me when I was going to be back.”

“I did the Victoria’s Secret Show eight months after I had Gio. I felt so empowered. I was like, ‘I can do this, I have two kids.’ It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work,” she told the publication about balancing work with motherhood.

Behati also dished on her little girls’ developing personalities. “My daughter Dusty is really funny and bossy. She’s a Virgo; she has such a personality,” the proud mom explained, saying, “It’s weird that you can tell their sense of humor when they’re 2. Gio is cuddly and sweet. I’m excited to see them a little older and really see their personalities [develop] because I think they’ll be very different.”

After seven years of marriage, the couple still keep their romance alive but revel in being with their girls. “Adam and Behati love to mix it up. They’re into having date nights by themselves at their favorite restaurants, like Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills and Craig’s in West Hollywood,” a source exclusively shared to Closer Weekly. “But they also enjoy their family nights at home with their girls, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. Those nights are the ones they enjoy the most.”