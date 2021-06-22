Christina Haack Is on Her Journey of Finding True Love! Meet the HGTV Star’s 2 Ex-Husbands

Christina Haack hasn’t had an easy history in the love department, as she’s gone through two divorces in the last five years. But despite her failed marriages with ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, the HGTV host is staying strong on her journey of finding true love.

The Christina on the Coast star finalized her divorce from her second spouse, Ant, most recently in June 2021. A judge signed off on the dissolution of their marriage, granting the former couple joint custody of their son, Hudson, Closer confirmed.

The news of the Flip or Flop star’s finalized split comes seven months after she officially filed for divorce from the British television presenter in November 2020. Two months earlier in September, the exes announced their split on Instagram, revealing they came to the “difficult decision to separate” after less than two years of matrimony.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina captioned a now-deleted photo of the pair walking on the beach. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Prior to her romance with Ant, Christina was famously married to her first husband, Tarek. The former couple stole the hearts of fans on their hit reality series Flip or Flop, which first premiered on HGTV in April 2013. Despite going their separate ways in 2016, the blonde beauty and Tarek have continued to star on the program together.

Now that Christina is a single lady once again, she’s looking forward to what the future has in store. Though she’s in no rush to fall in love again, a source told In Touch that a third marriage isn’t “completely off the table.”

“If Mr. Right comes along — someone whom she totally trusts, loves, feels comfortable in his presence and most importantly, gets on with her kids — she would for sure consider walking down the aisle,” the insider revealed in mid-June.

For now, the TV personality said her “goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously.” During a chat with Entertainment Tonight in early June, Christina explained why it’s best for her to prioritize her three children.

“I feel like right now — there’s so much going on with work and the kids, so [I’m] focusing on the kids and work and just having fun,” she shared. “I just always constantly am looking at the future, new projects, new fun activities and everything like that. I guess the main thing is just not getting stuck in the setback and just looking at the future.”

For a glimpse inside Christina’s marital life and to learn all about her two ex-husbands, keep scrolling!