What a family! Christina Anstead was nothing but smiles as she had her first outing with her eldest daughter Taylor and her new baby boy Hudson.

The TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday, September 14, to share a photo of herself out and about with two of her children. “Our first outing was a success,” the Flip or Flop star wrote alongside a photo showing her young song in a stroller and his older sister in soccer attire. “Hudson slept, Tay scored!” Christina added.

Fans were loving the adorable snap, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positive words. “Congratulations to Tay scoring and to this beautiful baby boy,” one person said. “That’s what life is ALL about. It goes quickly so enjoy every second,” another added. Christina and her husband Ant Anstead welcomed their first child together on September 6.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” the blonde beauty gushed in her Instagram announcement next to a photo of the little trio. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning ⁠— 9/6/19 ⁠— 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

This isn’t the first child for Christina, as she has two kids — Taylor, 8 ,and Brayden, 4 — with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. On the other side of things, Ant also has two children, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, — with his previous wife Louise.

Tarek, 38, is even pretty pumped to meet his ex-wife’s little guy. “[Taylor] got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled!” the HGTV star wrote in an Instagram post one day after the baby was born. “I can’t wait to meet the little guy also! If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit,” he joked. So sweet!

Looks like this family is in such a good place!