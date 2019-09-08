Nothing but love! Tarek El Moussa may have not met his ex-wife Christina Anstead‘s new baby boy quite yet, but that will soon change as the TV star is eager to see him.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, September 7, to share a video of himself with his eldest daughter, Taylor, 8, at a soccer game — all while the Christina on the Coast star, 36, was recovering from welcoming her first son with husband Ant Anstead. “My baby girl had her first soccer game of the season today … and she scored,” Tarek captioned the clip. “I’m so excited that soccer is back! It’s so much fun to watch her play and cheer her on. This little girl right here makes daddy so proud. She works so hard!”

The Flip Flop star then mentioned his little one’s new half-sibling. “She got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled!” Tarek revealed. “I can’t wait to meet the little guy also! If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit,” he joked. Take a look at the post below!

Christina and Ant, 40, welcomed their baby boy on Friday, September 6. “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” the blonde beauty wrote in her Instagram announcement. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning ⁠— 9/6/19 ⁠— 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

Tarek and Christina split ways in 2018 after being married for nine years. While together, they had two children — Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 8. As for Christina and her new love, she will now be a step-mom — Ant has two kids, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, — with his previous wife Louise.

“All of the kids are so excited,” the TV personality recently told People of her family with Ant. “I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!”

It is so great to see everyone is getting along!