What a journey! Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant, celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary by sharing beautiful messages to each other.

The HGTV star, 35, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 22, to write some sweet words for her love, 40, after tying the knot with him in 2018. “Six months of marriage with you and look at where life has already taken us. Baby on the way, amazing career opportunities, travel adventures,” the blonde beauty wrote alongside a photo from their wedding day. “Manifesting those vision board goals with you is a dream. @ant_anstead love you and love this life with you.”

Fans were loving this beautiful post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “So happy for you guys and of course for what’s to come,” one person said. Another added, “When things were meant to be.”

Ant wrote up his own message on Instagram, saying, “Woah!! Six months ago today!! Time is flying by really fast! And we have done SO MUCH already! Very proud of this special lady! My WIFE.” He also shared a picture from their wedding day.

Back in March 2019, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child together. Christina already shares two kids — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to two of his own children — Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12 — from a previous relationship.

“All of the kids are so excited,” the Christina on the Coast star recently told People about both families being blended soon. “I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!”

As for Christina’s ex, they were married from 2009 to 2018. Tarek, 37, once opened up about the divorce, revealing that he “wasn’t expecting” it. “It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it,” he said during an appearance on RuPaul on June 13. “I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

We wish Christina and Tarek nothing but the best moving forward!