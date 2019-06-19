Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has a complete stranger to thank for still being around today.
The 37-year-old will soon be appearing in the new digital video series, Chasing the Cure, where he will discuss the time a viewer — who happened to be a nurse — of his popular HGTV series actually reached out to tell him he may want to go to a doctor. “It was the beginning of season two of Flip or Flop. I’m shooting my show. I’m returning emails and text messages. I’m busy with work. And then I get the email from the nurse in Texas,” the TV star says in the preview clip above.
View this post on Instagram
The word “Cancer” is one of the scariest words a person can hear. . It is a disease that not only affects the person that’s fighting for their life but also the friends and family members crying by their side. . Today is National Cancer Survivor day. I was lucky enough to have overcome two different cancers in recent years….not everyone has been as lucky. . I was one of the lucky ones and I think about that every day….literally every day . I also think about my good friend and Flip or Flop contractor Frank Miller who recently lost his battle with cancer. . I want to send my love to all that have beaten this disease and to those who are currently in battle. . Keep up the good fight and know as human beings whether we know you or not we are by your side.❤️❤️❤️ . We are rooting for you! .
The father-of-two then proceeds to read the email. “This is not a joke. I am a registered nurse. I’ve been watching Flip or Flop. I noticed that Tarek, the host, has a large nodule on his thyroid and he needs to have it checked out.”
Tarek reveals his “heart dropped,” and the following day he headed to his doc. “I knew that if a nurse took the time, energy and effort to send an email from Texas to mention my neck, there was probably something wrong,” he explains. Thanks to the nurse, Tarek learned he had stage-three thyroid cancer in 2013. He underwent surgery to have his thyroid and multiple lymph nodes removed. He is now cancer free.
“Every day I wake up and I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful for the life I have. I’m grateful for my family and I’m just happy,” Tarek says. He shares two children — Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.
View this post on Instagram
My Family!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️….”Folks… my obsession is real!! . Normally I get the babies on Wednesday but this week I got Tuesday!!! So…I’m super happy😊😊😊 . I did some filming for Ann Curry’s new show today and it was incredible!!! I can’t share too much yet but I can say this… . This new show makes me “Proud to be an American”!!! I’ll explain in a future post:) . How is your week going? Any great news for you!!??🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ . I actually got lucky and my schedule opened up so I’m golfing with my buddy @renemsuarez this Friday!! . 😂😂😂 I feel like I’m being bad when I skip work LOL . Hope you had a great week and I’d love to hear some good news!!! .
“I’m thrilled to be sharing my story because I might be able to save another life,” the real estate broker adds. “At the end of the day, I know the power of TV and I know the power of medicine. I know the power of people, and when you combine all those three, it’s life changing and it’s absolutely incredible.”
We are so happy Tarek is now completely healthy! The series will premiere on August 8 on TBS and TNT.