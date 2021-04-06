Christina Haack Is Parting Ways With Her Newport Beach Pad! Take a Tour Inside the HGTV Star’s Home

It’s time to say goodbye! Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) is selling the Newport Beach, California, home she shared with her estranged husband, Ant Anstead. The HGTV star put the 4,804-square-foot mansion on the market in April 2021, according to the listing with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The Christina on the Coast host listed the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom abode, which was built in 1999, for $6 million. The mansion boasts gorgeous interior features, including beamed ceilings, crown moldings, a home automation system, recessed lighting and wainscoting.

Per the home’s brochure, Christina’s Hampton-style dwelling “is the epitome of approachable luxury.” In addition to the “white exposed timbers and trimmed in-wood finishes throughout,” the pad is “rooted in rich herringbone, wide plank wood floors and industrial-style windows.”

The theme of the home is pure elegance, and the kitchen screams warmth and charm thanks to the double-sized marble island with a breakfast bar. The Flip or Flop star, who designed the interior, described her home as a “bohemian modern farmhouse” while chatting with People in 2019.

Christina purchased the spacious residence with her former spouse in 2018, according to the outlet. The ex-couple used the stunning backyard as the setting for their surprise wedding in December 2018, and over the next year, they renovated the place to be the home of their dreams.

The first time Christina and Ant walked into the fully finished abode was featured on the 2019 season finale of Christina on the Coast. “It truly is amazing,” the home decor guru marveled, while Ant chimed in, “I’m speechless.”

Christina and the English TV presenter lived in the house together with her two kids, Taylor and Brayden — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — as well as Ant’s children, Amelie and Archie, whom he welcomed during his marriage with ex-wife Louise Anstead. Christina and Ant also welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019.

However, the Wheeler Dealers star and his kids moved out of the home when Christina and Ant separated in September 2020. The TV personality officially filed for divorce and for joint custody of Hudson two months later. Though their divorce has yet to be finalized, it sounds like Christina is ready for a fresh start.

