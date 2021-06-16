Ant Anstead is proud to be a new homeowner! The former Wheeler Dealers host purchased the “house of [his] dreams” in Laguna Beach, California, following his divorce from Christina Haack (formerly Anstead). The ex-couple’s son, Hudson, gave a tour of the waterfront property a few weeks after they officially moved in.

“Allow Hudzo to show you ’round a little part of our new home,” Ant captioned a video of his blond-haired cutie in June 2021. The nearly two-minute clip featured Hudson as he ran around their residence — which Ant calls the “Temple” — on the day they received the keys.

The British TV personality purchased his Laguna Beach pad in May and moved in the last week of the month. Ant told People he fell in love with the charming abode after looking at “well over 30 houses.” However, becoming the new owner wasn’t a simple task considering it was “no longer available” when he decided to put in an offer.

“I was heartbroken … I kept going into other houses comparing it to the one I loved,” he explained to the outlet. “In fact, I began calling it the Temple House, because it feels like a temple for me. So I kept saying to my realtor, ‘It’s nice, but it’s not the Temple House. It’s nice, but the Temple House has this.’ And then out of the blue, the seller just came back and was like, ‘OK. You can buy the house.'”

With multiple bedrooms and bathrooms for the father-son duo, Ant said the home is nearly “perfect” for the pair. However, because it was built in 1929 and “incredibly run down,” he’s looking forward to giving the residence some updates.

“I mean, it’s not falling down, but it’s not far from falling down,” he joked, explaining, “There’s no heating system, there’s no air conditioning, half the wiring doesn’t work, the plumbing is really bad, there’s no insulation, there are multiple broken windows … so I’ve had to make some quick temporary changes to make sure it’s safe for Hudson.”

Ant’s exciting purchase comes less than a year after he and Christina separated in September 2020. At the time, the TV star — who is also the dad of kids Amelie and Archie from a previous relationship — moved out of their Newport Beach home with Hudson and began living in a rental in Laguna Beach, per his Instagram. Christina filed for divorce two months later in November, but their split has yet to be finalized.

