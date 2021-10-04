Brooke Burke is making another go at marriage. The 50-year-old beauty found love again with real estate developer Scott Rigsby. The pair dated for two years before he popped the question shortly after her September 9, 2021, birthday celebration. Scott presented Brooke with a stunning solitaire diamond ring that looks to be at least 5 to 6 carats with the center stone.

The former Dancing With the Stars host gushed to Closer in an exclusive October 2020 interview about how the couple grew closer during lockdown … with extra helpings of romance.

“It’s [about] carving out time,” the brunette beauty revealed. “Scott and I have had date nights at home. We pretty much had every meal for four to six months, but we would make the effort to light candles and put flowers on the table.”

Fortunately, they had a great place to be cooped up, as Brooke has a stunning home in Malibu. As a result, the couple was able to pretend “like they were at a hotel” or some fancy “resort” in order to create an “intimate and romantic” ambience.

“[We] made the most of it, instead of resisting it,” she explained. “I think there’s value in the surrender of the situation that we’re in during this pandemic.” Brooke and Scott made it out the other side of the home lockdown even stronger than before.

“So many things were taken away from us and everybody was stuck at home together, which could be good or bad,” she noted. “I think quarantine really showed true colors of people in couples.”

“We’re really happy with the way that our lives are, and I definitely see our future together,” Brooke gushed when talking about the possibility of marrying the handsome real estate professional. “I don’t know yet what that looks like, what that means, but I know that we are together in the future.”

The mother of four began dating Scott in August 2019, and she knew right away how special he was. “I think the right person makes you want to get married again,” she told Us four months later in December 2019. “I would have said, ‘Hell, no’ a year ago. ‘Hard no!’”

A month prior, the couple made their red carpet debut and Brooke told the publication, “We laugh a lot, and it’s just nice to have someone to share life with right now. We have a lot in common. He’s a really good guy.”

Brooke was previously married to plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher from 2001 through 2005, and they share daughters Neriah, born in 2000, and Sierra Sky, born in 2002. She later wed actor David Charvet in 2011 following a five-year engagement. Their 12-year union produced daughter Heaven Rain, born in 2007, and son Shaya, who came along the following year.

Scroll down to see the cutest photos of Brooke and Scott.