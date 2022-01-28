Brooke Burke Works Hard for Her Body! See all of the Actress’ Best Swimsuit Photos

Brooke Burke‘s body is amazing, and she knows it! The former Dancing With the Stars host loves showing off her impressive figure by wearing different types of bikinis on Instagram, and in every new photo, Brooke looks better than the last.

“I’ve always taken the best care of myself,” the stunning TV personality, who is engaged to Scott Rigsby, told Fox News in November 2020 of her tip-top shape. “I think being a swimsuit model and coming from that background, I was always very conscious.”

Brooke has spent decades maintaining her fabulous figure, which she said has only helped her as she goes through her 40s. “It’s easier for me today [to work out] because I understand my body,” she explained. “I’ve come to understand how to be efficient with my time, how to tone, sculpt and train my body while enjoying life.”

Even when she’s not in the mood to exercise, Brooke noted she always makes time for her routine. “I’m in a space right now where fitness for optimal living has become a big part of my life,” the Wild On! alum shared. “I’ve been an advocate for women’s health for a very long time, but it has become a much bigger part of my life.”

Thanks to her workouts, Brooke has one of the most envied bodies in Hollywood. In April 2019, the dancer showed the world she really loves her figure when she posed half-naked during a photo shoot with photographer Sarah Orbanić.

“Going for it,” she wrote on Instagram. “It took me a bit to get the courage to post. This female curated shoot which represents many things for me. Vulnerability, sensuality, confidence. Yaaasss we can be sexy strong and YES you can tone, sculpt [and] reshape your beautiful body at every age.”

With four kids at home, Brooke — who shares Neriah and Sierra with her first husband, Garth Fisher, and Heaven and Skaya with ex-spouse David Charvet — has proven there’s no excuse not to get in shape. The only thing they have to do is set “reasonable goals” for themselves and make “personal sacrifices.”

“You will feel better and it will put you in a good mood,” the fitness guru explained to Hollywood Life. “The more you work out the better you are going to feel.”

Scroll below to see all the best pics Brooke has took of herself in a swimsuit!