Brooke Burke is ready to tie the knot with her longtime love, Scott Rigsby! The Dancing With the Stars alum got engaged to the real estate developer after two years of dating, Closer can confirm on September 9.

People was the first to report the news.

The Daily Mail also shared photos of the lovebirds on the same day, which featured Brooke and Scott basking in the glow of their engagement news during a romantic vacation in Italy. The happy pair were all smiles aboard a luxury yacht, where they toasted champagne while sporting their stylish swimsuits. Brooke’s sparkling diamond ring was also captured in some of the pics.

Courtesy of Brooke Burke/Instagram

The news of the Wild On! alum’s future nuptials with the handsome hunk come more than two years after the pair was first linked in August 2019. Three months after their romance first made headlines, Brooke and Scott made their red carpet debut as a couple at Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night that November.

From the moment they confirmed they were officially dating, Brooke couldn’t help but post the cutest photos of the two on Instagram, as well as gush over her man in interviews. During their appearance at Fight Night, the TV personality said she felt like the luckiest girl in the world to have found love with Scott.

“It’s a big deal, but it is really loving and kind, and I am really happy,” she gushed to reporters at the event. “He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the ‘B’ word. I was like, ‘Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!’ I had to change his name in my contacts to ‘Boyfriend.'”

Brooke and Scott got serious right before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, and during their time in lockdown, the actress revealed how they were spending “intimate” time together in a house filled with teenagers.

Courtesy of Brooke Burke/Instagram

“It’s [about] carving out [those moments],” Brooke exclusively shared with Closer in October 2020. “Scott and I have had date nights at home. We pretty much had every meal for four to six months, but we would make the effort to light candles and put flowers on the table.”

Considering Brooke and Scott have established such an unbreakable bond, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the two had marriage on their mind. While speaking with Closer, the Rock Star alum said while she didn’t know “what” the future had in store, she was certain that they are “together.”

“We’re really happy with the way that our lives are and I definitely see our future together,” she shared with Closer. “I’ve been through so much in that space … but I think the right person makes you think about it.”

Prior to getting engaged to Scott, Brooke was married to Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005, and they share kids Neriah and Sky. The Brooke Burke Body app founder was also wed to her second spouse, David Charvet, from 2011 to 2018. The exes share Brooke’s younger kids, Heaven and Shaya.