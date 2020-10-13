Not every couple goes above and beyond when it comes to date nights in quarantine, but Brooke Burke and her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, always try to make their special moments as “intimate” as possible, she exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Dancing With the Stars alum says there’s been no shortage of romance in terms of their relationship.

“It’s [about] carving out time,” the 49-year-old gushes in a new interview. “Scott and I have had date nights at home. We pretty much had every meal for four to six months, but we would make the effort to light candles and put flowers on the table.”

Instagram/BrookeBurke

At the time they were cooped up at the star’s Los Angeles abode earlier this year, Brooke says they would pretend “like they were at a hotel” or some fancy “resort” in order to create an “intimate and romantic” ambience.

“[We] made the most of it, instead of resisting it,” she explains. “I think there’s value in the surrender of the situation that we’re in during this pandemic.”

Aside from their fun moments, the former Wild On! host and the real estate agent — who started dating in August 2019 — have learned a lot more about each other since being in lockdown. “So many things were taken away from us and everybody was stuck at home together, which could be good or bad,” she notes. “I think quarantine really showed true colors of people in couples.”

In order to keep their relationship as strong as ever, Brooke and the handsome hunk have been “creating boundaries,” she dishes. “I have to have boundaries and enough space for my children to be able to do what they need to do. I think romantically, for couples, it’s equally important. Not everybody knows how to do that.”

INSTARImages

Considering things are going well for Brooke and Scott, the beloved TV personality — who shares kids Neriah, 20, Sierra, 18, Heaven, 13, and Shaya, 12, with ex-husband David Charvet — is just fine with her life in lockdown. “To be honest, I like the pace,” she reveals. “I think it has forced our society to really slow down.”

The Rock Star actress adds “having [her] children at home” has also been a huge plus. “It was almost like mandatory family dinners for six months, which is very difficult with teenagers,” she marvels. “That kind of time, I think you never get back. That’s been one of the beautiful lessons in this challenge. I also think it’s made us more aware of how we’re spending our time and who we’re spending it with.”

Reporting by Lexi Ciccone