Brooke Burke never imagined herself walking down the aisle for a third time, but that all changed when she met her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby. Now, the Dancing with the Stars alum could “definitely” see herself getting married to her new love, she reveals in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly.

“We’re really happy with the way that our lives are and I definitely see our future together,” the 49-year-old gushes while talking about the possibility of exchanging vows with her handsome beau. “I don’t know yet what that looks like, what that means, but I know that we are together in the future.”

Shutterstock

Even though “marriage was pretty disappointing” in her “past,” Brooke notes that Scott, 52, has completely changed her outlook. “I’ve been through so much in that space,” she explains. “But I think the right person makes you think about it.”

Before she started dating the real estate agent in August 2019, Brooke was previously married to her first husband, Garth Fisher, from 2001 to 2005, and her second spouse, David Charvet, from 2011 to 2018. The Brooke Burke Body fitness instructor is the proud mom of her four kids, Neriah, 20, Sierra, 18, Heaven, 13, and Shaya, 12.

Even though they’ve only been together for a little over a year, the Wild On! star couldn’t feel closer to Scott. Brooke even credits their time quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic for allowing them “to really get to know each other.”

“You really realize how much time you’re capable of spending with somebody,” she says. “We went from sort of dating to marriage [because] you are in it from morning to night. It was like, ‘Hi, babe, it’s me in my sweats again. This is it.'”

The former She’s Got the Look star — who swears by the supplement Tru Niagen, which helps repair cells and defends against metabolic stresses — also dishes they made some incredible memories with their kids. Brooke shares Neria and Sierra with Garth, as well as Heaven and Shaya with David, while Scott is the father of his two kids from a previous relationship.

“Rather than meeting for happy hour or going out to a sexy dinner, we woke up, we worked together, we ate together, we cooked together [and] our kids were together,” she gushes to Closer. “So it was a really interesting time. And fortunately for us, it was a great season.”

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for a potential engagement!

Reporting by Lexi Ciccone