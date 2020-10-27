Brooke Burke and Boyfriend Scott Rigsby Pack on the PDA During Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu

Brooke Burke and her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, packed on the PDA during a romantic date night in Malibu, California. The former Dancing with the Stars host and her handsome beau couldn’t take their hands off each other as they grabbed dinner at the famous Nobu restaurant on Monday, October 26.

Brooke, 49, looked more gorgeous than ever as she stepped out in a gray button-up sweater with cut-out shoulders, jeans and a pair of black heeled booties. As for Scott, the 52-year-old sported gray pants, a black top and a brown suede jacket. The lovebirds both donned face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

During their outing, the Wild On! alum and the real estate agent — who became a couple in August 2019 — were all smiles as they made their way to the Japanese beachfront eatery. Brooke and Scott were spotted giggling and joking together while holding hands. They also shared a sweet hug and kiss at one point during the night.

Even though Brooke and the real estate guru have only been dating for a little over a year, the two couldn’t be more smitten when it comes to their romance. The former Playboy model even dished she would “definitely” consider getting married again if Scott were to ever propose.

“I definitely see our future together,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly while chatting about the possibility of walking down the aisle for a third time. “I don’t know yet what that looks like, what that means, but I know that we are together in the future.”

Brooke, who was previously married to ex-husband David Charvet from 2011 to 2018, and first spouse Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005, never imagined herself exchanging vows again because “marriage was pretty disappointing” in her “past,” she explained to Closer. “I’ve been through so much in that space.”

However, Scott has opened the former Rock Star host’s eyes to a new type of love. “I think the right person makes you think about it,” she gushed. “We’re really happy with the way that our lives are.”

