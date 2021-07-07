Brooke Burke has spent the better part of her adult years in marriages. But she still managed to squeeze in some dating in between her wedded unions to plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher and actor David Charvet.

The former Dancing with the Stars co-host has been with her current love, Scott Rigsby, since 2019, and she told Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview that she sees a long future with the real estate investor.

“We’re really happy with the way that our lives are and I definitely see our future together,” the brunette beauty gushed in October 2020 when talking about the possibility of marrying her handsome beau. “I don’t know yet what that looks like, what that means, but I know that we are together in the future.”

Brooke admitted that “marriage was pretty disappointing” in her “past,” admitting, “I’ve been through so much in that space.” But Scott has her reconsidering a third trip down the aisle, revealing, “I think the right person makes you think about it.”

Photo Courtesy of Brooke Burke/Instagram

The couple had a trial run at wedded bliss when they spent the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown together. “You really realize how much time you’re capable of spending with somebody,” she said. “We went from sort of dating to marriage [because] you are in it from morning to night. It was like, ‘Hi, babe, it’s me in my sweats again. This is it.’”

The brunette beauty has four children from her two marriages. She was wed to Garth from 2001 through 2005, and they share daughters Neriah, born in 2000, and Sierra Sky, born in 2002.

Brooke went on to marry David in 2011, although the two began dating in 2006. Their 12-year union produced daughter Heaven Rain, born in 2007, and son Shaya, who came along the following year. Scott is also a dad, with two children from a prior relationship. Being together as a family unit during stay-at-home orders showed Brooke and Scott how well their families blended.

“Rather than meeting for happy hour or going out to a sexy dinner, we woke up, we worked together, we ate together, we cooked together [and] our kids were together,” she gushed to Closer. “So it was a really interesting time. And fortunately for us, it was a great season.”

Brooke was very candid about how much she loved being married when addressing her split from David in 2018 on the Modern Mom blog. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married,” she confessed.

“It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so,” she added. “We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

Scroll down to see the men who Brooke has dated or married!