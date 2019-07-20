Looking and feeling incredible! Brooke Burke is all about staying fit and healthy, and she proved that once again by heading out to a beach in Los Angeles to show off her bikini body.

On Friday, July 19, the 47-year-old was spotted in a knitted one-piece swimsuit covered with cutouts. She was seen having a great time and enjoying the weather, as she flashed a smile. The model is the trainer and founder of the Brooke Burke Body fitness app, so it should come as no surprise that she is looking her best these days!

“I know that not everybody loves to work out, so I’ve found a way to take the time excuse out of it,” the Dancing With the Stars alum once told Us Weekly of her app. “I can get it done at home, I can get it done in a hotel room, I’m on location, I work out with girlfriends.” So inspiring!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Brooke on the beach!