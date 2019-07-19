Now that it is boiling in most parts of the countries, people are trying their best to stay cool — especially Padma Lakshmi, who went the sexy bikini route.

On Thursday, July 18, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in quite the purple swimsuit. “100°F this weekend. ‘Perfect,'” the Top Chef host wrote alongside the pic. She added, “#noretouchingupinhere #nofacetuneeither.” Take a look at the full post below!

No surprise here, but people were all about the photo, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Padma, you have a beautiful body,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Wow, you look absolutely amazing.” The TV personality of course works hard on her body — in fact, she once shared a video of her workout routine, and it’s a tough one!

“It’s all the basic things — I try to drink two liters of water a day and get enough sleep,” the model once exclusively told Closer Weekly in an interview at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in NYC of her recipe for good health. However, when she isn’t hard at work on her figure, Padma is all about being with her daughter, Krishna, who shares with her ex, Adam Dell.

“I try to hug my daughter as often as I can,” she told Closer of her only child. “Because nothing gives me more pure joy on a visceral level.” Padma of course knows how forunate she is to be a mom, as she was diagnosed with the gynecological condition endometriosis at the age of 36. “I was told I couldn’t have children,” she recalled. “Now I know what life is like on the other side.”

She added, “I’m so lucky to have her. Her middle name is Thea, which means ‘gift from God.'”

It is so great to see how much Padma is loving life at the moment!