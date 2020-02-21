You can typically find Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin on parent duty, but the longtime lovebirds left their four kiddos at home as they stepped out for the opening night of Broadway‘s West Side Story. The Saturday Night Live star and the yoga instructor were all smiles as they turned their red carpet outing into a romantic date night.

Alec, 61, and Hilaria, 36, looked so in love as they arrived at Broadway Theatre in New York City for the iconic musical’s opening night on Thursday, February 20. The 30 Rock star and his gorgeous wife couldn’t help but put their love on full display as they posed for pics on the red carpet.

For their fun-filled outing, Alec looked super handsome rocking a navy blue suit, a light blue dress shirt and striped tie. Hilaria, on the other hand, looked as beautiful as ever wearing an all-black ensemble. The Living Clearly Method author stepped out donning a maxidress that featured a turtleneck, a long black trenchcoat, matching boots and a trendy handbag.

Although the Hollywood power couple — who tied the knot in 2012 and share kids Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 — appeared to be in greats spirits as they walked the red carpet ahead of opening night, we bet they couldn’t wait to get home with their big brood of kids.

Four kids under the age of 6 may be a lot to handle, but Hilaria and Alec couldn’t be happier to be the mom and dad of their youngsters. In fact, the brunette beauty — who has been open and honest about suffering two miscarriages in 2019 — are really hoping to welcome another baby to their family.

However, the Beetlejuice actor jokingly revealed what it would take for him to have another kid. “What I want is if we do have another baby, we find the right apartment,” he once teased to Extra. “We need a bigger apartment.”

Scroll through the gallery to see pics of the couple from their recent outing!