Have you ever wondered what celebrities are like at home? Well, Hilaria Baldwin gave her fans an inside look when she shared a snap to Instagram of her husband, Alec Baldwin, reading to two of their four kids.

“In many areas of my husband’s life, he gets star treatment,” she explained. “At home, however, he is a pillow, a yoga mat and the entertainment.”

Even though Alec was simply reading a book to his children, you can obviously tell it was a very chaotic scene. While his son looked like he was attempting to do a handstand in the background, another one of his children laid over his face and watched the ceiling while Alec was holding the book. So funny!

With four kids — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 1 — at home, the doting dad recently told Seth Meyers that it’s hard for him to make any money on his movies because of his children. “With all these kids when I make a movie now, I make no money,” he joked.

So where exactly does his money go? Well, Alec said a lot of it is used to “cover hotel bills” for his family and “$20 orange juice at the Beverly Hotel.”

“I got to work forever now, know what I mean?” he joked again. But even with four children, the It’s Complicated star and his wife would love to welcome one more baby. They recently tried to have another child, but on Monday, November 11, Hilaria sadly revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” the mom of four said at the time. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all … but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time,” she added.

Hilaria is so strong to talk about her miscarriage and we hope one day she’ll be able to welcome another baby girl into her life.