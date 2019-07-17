Babies are a fan of laughing it up whenever they get the chance, and Hilaria Baldwin‘s son Romeo is no exception, as he couldn’t help but to giggle while watching his dad Alec Baldwin play some tennis.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to share a video of her youngest child enjoying watching his father show off his athletic skills. “Romeo thinks dada’s tennis game is funny,” the yoga instructor captioned the video clip. Fans were of course all about this adorable video, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Romeo is your daddy really that bad at tennis? 😂😂 His laugh though. Soooo sweet!,” one person said. Another added, “Oh my goodness he is just precious!”

Hilaria and the actor, 61, tied the knot in 2012, and they share four kids — daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 1. The 30 Rock alum also has another child, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex, Kim Basinger. The pair have not been shy at all about sharing moments from their family — Hilaria once revealed how scared she was at first of having three boys.

“In all honesty, having three sons in fewer than three years freaked me out … but it really is quite magical,” Hilaria once admitted on an April 23 Instagram post. “Sure, they whack each other and argue over toys, but in the end, they are the best of friends and my tiny boyfriends.” The couple is of course happy with their children, but Alec’s wife never saw herself with such a big family.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t think I wasn’t going to become a mom, but having a big family wasn’t necessarily something that I was so focused on,” Hilaria admitted to Parents in an interview. “But I met [Alec] when I had just turned 27, and then, I was pregnant by the time I was 28.”

She continued, “At that time, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to just start with one,’ and I was worried. I didn’t know if I was going to like it. But that changed as soon as I gave birth the first time. I had just delivered Carmen, and my feet were in the stirrups, I had her on my chest, and I said to Alec, ‘Oh, my God. I want to do it again.'”

Now they have one big happy family!