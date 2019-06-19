Kids grow up in a flash! Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec’s oldest son Rafael recently turned four, and he had the cutest celebration.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 18, to share a lovely video of their young boy Rafael’s fourth birthday party, as all the family joined together to celebrate. “[Our son] Leo requested that we sing to him too,” the yoga instructor captioned the clip. “One of the things I love about my kids is that they are super inclusive with each other. No one thunder to be stolen … we are just one big, loud equipo (team) los baldwinitos.”

Fans were of course loving the video, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I love that you have a nice simple party not some crazy expensive extravaganza,” one person said. Another added, “This is total happiness.” Even Rafael’s uncle, Billy Baldwin, chimed in. “Happy B-Day” the actor said.

The Beetlejuice actor, 61, and his love share three others kids — daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 1. Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 23, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. While Hilaria doesn’t post about her stepchild a ton, it doesn’t mean she does not have her back.

“Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother,” Hilaria once explained on Instagram after criticism reached back to her. “But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don’t look for trouble where there is none.”

“Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her … and I know that she is here for me,” she added. “I am inspired by her, look up to her (not just height wise 😂) … she gave her father away at our wedding, is the best big sister anyone could ask for … and I give her space. I don’t ever expect her to be anyone other than herself.”

It is so great to see this family come together for special events. We can’t wait to see what is next for the Baldwins!