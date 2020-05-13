Amazing! Tim McGraw joined host Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show to chat about his rocking country music, but the doting dad couldn’t help but put the spotlight on his daughter Maggie for a moment. The “Humble and Kind” crooner praised his middle child for “doing a great job” to volunteer in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maggie is doing some work for a nonprofit called Feed the Frontlines, it’s a national nonprofit and she’s organizing the one here in Nashville,” Tim, 53, gushed of his 21-year-old during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, May 13. “It’s a really great project. I’m really proud of her.”

The Grammy winner — who shares Maggie and daughters Gracie, 23, and Audrey, 18, with longtime wife Faith Hill — explained how his hardworking kid was doing her best to make a difference amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They get donations from people and what they do is, they go to restaurants and partner with restaurants — it’s a double win,” he shared with Ellen, 62. “The restaurants get to make money because they’re getting paid for the food that they prepare for the frontline workers.”

Tim said after they coordinate with restaurants to cook meals for nurses and other hospital personnel, that’s where Maggie and her fellow volunteers step in. “They get to deliver it to the frontline workers and show their appreciation,” he marveled. “She’s doing great stuff.”

Other than Maggie’s inspiring nonprofit work, Tim revealed how he and Faith, 52, are holding up in self-isolation. “We’re doing well, thank you,” he told the TV host. “I mean, we are homebodies, so it pretty much suits us to be home.”

However, the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer admitted his heart breaks for those suffering from the unprecedented pandemic. “It’s interesting to watch,” he confessed. “I certainly feel for everybody out there that’s going through losing someone and being sick and losing their jobs and stuff.”

To keep their spirits high, Tim and Faith — who tied the knot in 1996 — are trying to focus on the happy things in life. Earlier in May, the longtime lovebirds celebrated eldest daughter Gracie’s birthday.

“Happy 23rd birthday, Gracie! Our oldest is 23 … wow,” he captioned a gorgeous selfie of the blonde-haired beauty via Instagram. “The sweetest, kindest heart in the world … so beautiful inside and out … she’s always there for her friends, always there for her family and always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh. We love her so much.”

Tim is such a loving dad!

