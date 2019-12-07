What a journey! Tim McGraw took some time to look back at his youngest daughter Audrey’s birth, as she turns 18 — and let’s just say that she’s a fighter.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram recently and recalled when he and his wife, Faith Hill, welcomed their third daughter into this world. “I woke up this morning and thought a long time about this day 18 years ago. This little angel came to us 7 1/2 weeks early,” the country singer wrote alongside two videos of a young Audrey.

“Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses. And now she is beautiful, vibrant and the most remarkable young woman who lights up the life of everyone she knows,” the hitmaker continued, adding just how much he admires Audrey.

“She is a young woman who knows her true north. She loves her family fiercely. An honest and dedicated friend. Her mother and I couldn’t be more proud of her and her sisters,” he gushed. “Today is a joyful day indeed. We love you so, our sweet baby girl. Happy 18th birthday. The world is yours my love! Dad.”

Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

People were loving the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to react with nothing but positive words. “Such a loving message to your lovely daughter! Bless her and wishing her Happy Birthday,” one person said. Another added, “It’s amazing how fast time goes by!! She’s a beautiful girl!” Audrey’s mom, 52, also shared a message for her daughter.

“I couldn’t resist posting this today in honor of Audrey’s 18th Birthday,” the singer captioned near a throwback video of the little one singing along to “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé. “My little sparrow with her head full of dreams. Oh, the places you will go my sweet. Happy Birthday. I love you, Mom”

Tim and Faith — who tied the knot in 1996 — also have two other daughters: Gracie, 22, and Maggie, 21. The couple is of course all about their children. Recently, Tim revealed he underwent a dramatic physical transformation in order to get healthier for his kids.

“I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids,” The Blind Side costar told ET. “I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.” So sweet!