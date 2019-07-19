She may be one of the biggest stars in America, but comedian and actor Billy Eichner reveals that even Beyoncé gets a tad nervous sometimes — especially when meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the London premiere of The Lion King.

The 40-year-old — who voices Timon in the live-action version of the movie — made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 18, and talked about what it was like to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Harry and Meghan came, and Beyoncé was there, and Sir Elton John was there. And I was there, randomly,” the Difficult People star told the host, 51. “It was great, and we were all kind of nervous — even Beyoncé.”

The Billy on the Street host then explained why the film’s cast was a tad nervous when it came to meeting the royals. “In the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you’re supposed to greet Prince Harry,” he said. “They’re very intense about it. … You’re supposed to say ‘Your Royal Highness.’ You can’t speak until your hands are in a handshake with his. My plus-one, my guest I brought with me, my very good friend Jared, they said he had to stand behind me and not speak unless he was spoken to. I’m not kidding. I was like, ‘Does that same rule apply to Jay-Z? I have a feeling it doesn’t.’”

When the former actress, 47, and her husband, 34, met the power couple, they soon began discussing the royal pair’s first child, Archie. After the “Halo” singer told Harry and Meghan that their son was “so beautiful,” the proud dad then mimicked his baby boy by lifting his head and stretching his neck.

“He’s holding his neck up?” the hitmaker asked. Prince William‘s brother simply replied by looking at his wife, and saying that their little one is “not so little anymore!” How sweet!

Well, this certainly just proves that even if you run in the same circles as notable and famous people, there is still a chance that you get quite anxious meeting the royals!