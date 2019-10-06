So much love! He may have said I do over two decades go, but Tim McGraw is still crazy about his wife, Faith Hill — and he proved that recently with the sweetest message on their wedding anniversary.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer took to Instagram on Sunday, October 6, to share a throwback photo of the pair at the American Music Awards in 1997. “Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!! I love you” the 52-year-old wrote alongside the photo.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Fans were loving the cute message, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I remember seeing you both in concert circa 1993 — Happy Anniversary!” one person said. Another added, “How do you both look just as good, or better today?!” Faith also took to Instagram shortly after to share her own words about her man.

“To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you,” she wrote next to an adorable snap of the two.

The pair walked down the aisle in 1996. They now share three daughters — Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17. This is definitely not the first time that Tim has gushed over his love — back in September, he couldn’t help but to share lovely words on Faith’s 52nd birthday.

“Our center … She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls, she is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms,” Tim wrote alongside a photo of Faith sitting outside and smiling wide. “I love her, I love her. I love her.”

While the couple is quite famous and have worked together for some time now, they both know how important it is to also find some alone time so as to not drive each other nuts. “We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms. We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves,” the “This Kiss” singer once told People. However, the happy duo obviously can’t get enough of one another.

“Funny, as we get older it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home,” Faith explained to the outlet, adding that before they perform they also “share a quick quiet moment together.” So sweet!

Just like Tim said, we sure hope we see this pair married another 50 years!