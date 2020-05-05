Can you believe Faith Hill and Tim McGraw‘s eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, is 23 years old? The proud parents sure can’t! The country duo shared the most touching tributes in honor of her special day.

“When you wake up on the day your oldest daughter has just turned 23 years old and you find this photo that shows just how fast time flies,” Faith, 52, penned alongside a rare throwback photo of Gracie on Tuesday, May 5. “I don’t have the words. This photo just brought me to tears.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Now that Gracie has grown up to be a beautiful young lady, the “Way You Love Me” songstress couldn’t help but get emotional as she recalled the earlier years raising her child.

“Seeing Gracie dressed in her favorite overalls (which I still have by the way) standing on top of the bathroom counter with Tim’s mom, otherwise known as ‘Me-Maw’ in the background, was just too much this morning,” Faith sweetly gushed.

“I decided to include it with one of my favorites of Gracie,” she continued, referring to a second photo she shared of her stunning daughter as an adult. “Swipe to find a young woman who is simply extraordinary in every way imaginable. Happy birthday, Gracie. I love you, mom.”

Tim also marveled over his daughter’s special milestone as he shared a gorgeous selfie on his social media page. “Happy 23rd birthday, Gracie!” he wrote. The proud dad, 53, praised the blonde beauty for having the “kindest heart in the world” and for being the “sweetest” person.

“Our oldest is 23 … wow,” he went on. “So beautiful inside and out. She’s always there for her friends. Always there for her family. And always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh. We love her so much.”

Besides parenting Gracie, as well as younger daughters Maggie McGraw, 21, and Audrey McGraw, 18, Faith and Tim take a lot of pride in being one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples. The longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 1996 — previously opened up about the meaning of their marriage.

“She saved my life in a lot of ways — from myself more than anything,” the “Humble and Kind” crooner exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in May 2018. “I can go down a dark road sometimes, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man.”

Faith echoed her husband’s sweet sentiment, gushing, “Tim inspires me every day. I draw inspiration from watching him be a father and a husband.”

We hope Gracie has the best birthday ever!