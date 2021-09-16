Prince Harry spent his 37th birthday ringing in the special day alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie and Lili. Though the Duke of Sussex wanted to keep it low-key, the Suits alum couldn’t help but make the occasion a little “sentimental,” a source exclusively tells Closer.

“Harry celebrated his birthday in Montecito with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet,” the insider shares following the dad of two’s birthday on Wednesday, September 15. “He didn’t ask for any presents because he’d prefer the money went charity, but Meghan wasn’t going to let him go empty-handed and surprised him with a sentimental gift that she designed herself.”

YouTube/Malala Fund

In addition to the special present, the Remember Me actress, 40, “baked him a big cake coated in icing,” the source says, noting the couple’s 2-year-old son was also involved in celebrating his father’s big day. “Archie made his dad a colorful card and sang happy birthday to him with Meghan,” the insider shares, adding that the toddler “loves singing.”

The handsome royal’s birthday bash marks his second celebration in his home in Santa Barbara. Harry and Meghan moved into their $14.7 million Montecito property in August 2020, and though they were “settled in,” the duke “[didn’t do] anything big for his birthday” at the time.

However, he was “totally cool with it,” a previous source told Closer following his birthday last year. “[He] is happy to be celebrating turning 36 years old at his new home. He’s so proud of it!” the insider dished.

The ginger-haired hunk and Meghan purchased their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mega-mansion months after stepping back from their senior roles in Queen Elizabeth‘s family in January 2020. The duo first relocated to Canada, but after less than two months, they moved to Los Angeles in March. Their journey in L.A. didn’t last long, though, as they settled down in Santa Barbara by August.

Shutterstock

Since making the big move, Harry and Meghan — who wed in May 2018 and welcomed Archie one year later — couldn’t be happier about raising their family in California. Their roles have become especially more exciting since the former Deal or No Deal model gave birth to their second child in June 2021.

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only ones thrilled about Lilibet’s arrival. “Archie is so excited about being a big brother and loves her to bits,” a more recent source told Closer following the baby’s birth. “Harry and Meghan don’t want their toddler to feel left out, but they have nothing to worry about because he’s really bonding with the baby.”