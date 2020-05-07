One day at a time. Hilaria Baldwin is being very cautious with her pregnancy after she experienced two miscarriages in 2019. The 36-year-old didn’t want to guess her new baby’s sex during a recent Q&A with fans because the only thing she wants is for her child to be “healthy.”

“This pregnancy is different for me than some of my other pregnancies because of the trauma that I had at the loss of four months,” the yoga instructor explained on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 6. “So for some reason, I’m not ready to go there, boy or girl. I just want to know [if the baby is] healthy.”

In April 2019, Hilaria suffered her first miscarriage. Then, in November of that same year, she had a second miscarriage. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at four months,” she wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our four healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

Five months later, the fitness guru revealed she and husband Alec Baldwin were expecting baby No. 5 in April 2020. The mom of four announced the exciting news to her fans when she shared a video of her ultrasound.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the doting mom captioned the Instagram post. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Since then, Hilaria has been taking every chance she can get to show off her baby bump. On April 26, the Living Clearly Method author flaunted her stomach in her bra and underwear and then she did the same thing on May 3 when she was working out in her bathroom.

We know it’s still early, but we can’t wait for her little one to get here!